 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Agua Caliente Park reopening later this month after fire

Fire at Agua Caliente Park

A Rural Metro firefighter sprays down burnt palm trees after a lighting-caused fire burnt a large section of palm trees at Agua Caliente Park on Sept. 28.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Agua Caliente Park is scheduled to reopen later this month after a fire broke out and damaged numerous trees at the park on Tucson's northeast side.

On Thursday, the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation announced its plan to reopen the park, located at 12325 E. Roger Road, on Nov. 28. The park, which includes a natural spring and pond, has been closed since a lightning strike set hundreds of palm trees on fire Sept. 28.

“We are pleased that crews have been able to work so efficiently and quickly,” Vic Pereira, department director, said in a news release. “To be able to open during the holiday season is beyond expectations.”

Since the fire, a contracted arborist evaluated nearly 225 palm trees, 40 mesquite trees and other shrubs, the news release said. Around 40 palm trees had to be removed due to safety concerns or because they were too charred to recover. Instead of discarding the remains, the the department plans to repurpose the palms for an erosion project at Bar V Ranch.

People are also reading…

The fire also damaged two interpretive signs, four picnic tables, two trash cans, a bike rack and several internal/external irrigation systems, the news release said. The department plans to repair and replace the damaged infrastructure in phases over the next year.

The spring, stream and former grass area along the entrance road will remain fenced to public access while crews continue work on restoring fire damage, the news release said. The remainder of the park will be open to the public.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we are grateful that it wasn’t,” Pereira said. “Agua Caliente is a jewel in our park system, and we are ready to see it filled with visitors once again.”

The cost of restoration and repairs is not yet known, officials said.

Palm trees on fire inside historic Agua Caliente Park northeast of Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Several Rural Metro Fire Department units arrived to control the blaze. Video courtesy Brian Oveson.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French plan electric flying taxi service for Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News