Agua Caliente Park reopening later this month after fire

Agua Caliente Park is scheduled to reopen later this month after a fire broke out and damaged numerous trees at the park on Tucson's northeast side.

On Thursday, the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation announced its plan to reopen the park, located at 12325 E. Roger Road, on Nov. 28. The park, which includes a natural spring and pond, has been closed since a lightning strike set hundreds of palm trees on fire Sept. 28.

“We are pleased that crews have been able to work so efficiently and quickly,” Vic Pereira, department director, said in a news release. “To be able to open during the holiday season is beyond expectations.”

Since the fire, a contracted arborist evaluated nearly 225 palm trees, 40 mesquite trees and other shrubs, the news release said. Around 40 palm trees had to be removed due to safety concerns or because they were too charred to recover. Instead of discarding the remains, the the department plans to repurpose the palms for an erosion project at Bar V Ranch.

The fire also damaged two interpretive signs, four picnic tables, two trash cans, a bike rack and several internal/external irrigation systems, the news release said. The department plans to repair and replace the damaged infrastructure in phases over the next year.

The spring, stream and former grass area along the entrance road will remain fenced to public access while crews continue work on restoring fire damage, the news release said. The remainder of the park will be open to the public.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we are grateful that it wasn’t,” Pereira said. “Agua Caliente is a jewel in our park system, and we are ready to see it filled with visitors once again.”

The cost of restoration and repairs is not yet known, officials said.