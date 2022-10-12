Agua Caliente Park to remain closed for cleanup and damage evaluation

The Agua Caliente Park has been temporarily closed while the Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation cleans up after a lightning-caused fire broke out last month.

On Sept. 28, a fire broke out at Agua Caliente Park, located at 12325 E. Roger Road, after lightning struck a grove of palm trees. Officials said 225 palm trees and about 40 other trees sustained burn damage in the fire.

County park officials said they are currently removing about 20% of the palms since they are either a safety hazard or they need to be removed in order to implement planned erosion control measures along the spring and stream.

The palm trees that are removed will be repurposed for an erosion control project on Pima County’s Bar V Ranch. The remaining palms will be monitored for health through the spring, officials said.

The park will be temporarily closed while officials evaluate the damage and clean up the debris. As of Wednesday morning, the county department said there is no reopening date yet.