Aiding South Tucson neighborhoods during pandemic gets volunteer belled

Why: For starting South Tucson Community Outreach. “Desiree is the most selfless and kind person I’ve ever met,” said Joey Soto in his nomination letter. “She felt like she needed to help her community during this pandemic, so she started the mutual aid South Tucson Community Outreach.” Guerrero delivers food and personal protective equipment to residents of South Tucson and the south side of Tucson, Soto wrote. “The way she lights up when she is helping others is inspiring,” he wrote.