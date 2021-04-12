 Skip to main content
Aiding South Tucson neighborhoods during pandemic gets volunteer belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Desiree Guerrero

Nominated by: Joey Soto

Why: For starting South Tucson Community Outreach. “Desiree is the most selfless and kind person I’ve ever met,” said Joey Soto in his nomination letter. “She felt like she needed to help her community during this pandemic, so she started the mutual aid South Tucson Community Outreach.” Guerrero delivers food and personal protective equipment to residents of South Tucson and the south side of Tucson, Soto wrote. “The way she lights up when she is helping others is inspiring,” he wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.

Desiree Guerrero

 Courtesy South Tucson Community Outreach

