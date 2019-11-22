Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was placed on alert after authorities found a suspicious vehicle Friday, officials said.
Military personnel identified a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Kachina Street and Fifth Street around 4 p.m. according to an Air Force news release.
Officials said staff working in buildings near the intersection were evacuated. Traffic was also rerouted from the area until investigators confirmed there was no evidence of explosives in the vehicle.
Authorities with a military working dog were alerted to the vehicle after routine security sweep of the vicinity, the news released noted.
Base facilities and roads are now back to normal operations.