The U.S. Air Force wants to use 179 public and private properties across the Southwest for training on recovering personnel such as downed pilots.

Davis-Monthan Air Force officials announced that a draft environmental assessment calls for continued use of 154 training sites as well as 25 additional sites.

The sites are in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.

Tucson’s Davis-Monthan is home to an Air Force personnel recovery unit that hosts large multinational exercises in the region.

A public comment period on the draft environmental assessment runs until Oct. 26.

