The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing plans to conduct F-16 Fighting Falcon flyovers starting at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day events.
Two jets from the wing, based at the Tucson International Airport, will fly over these locations:
- Memorial Day Parade and Service at Tucson Estates Park, Tucson, 9 a.m.
- Memorial Day Service at East Lawn Palms, Tucson, 9:05 a.m.
- Memorial Day Service at South Lawn Cemetery, Tucson, 9:10 a.m.
- Memorial Day Service at Green Valley Mortuary, Green Valley, 9:15 a.m.
- Memorial Day Ceremony at Purple Heart Park, Tucson, 10 a.m.
The 162nd Wing conducts flyovers at Air Force-approved patriotic events, the wing said.