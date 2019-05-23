An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 162nd Wing at Tucson International Airport

 Arizona Air National Guard

The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing plans to conduct F-16 Fighting Falcon flyovers starting at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day events.

Two jets from the wing, based at the Tucson International Airport, will fly over these locations:

  • Memorial Day Parade and Service at Tucson Estates Park, Tucson, 9 a.m.
  • Memorial Day Service at East Lawn Palms, Tucson, 9:05 a.m.
  • Memorial Day Service at South Lawn Cemetery, Tucson, 9:10 a.m.
  • Memorial Day Service at Green Valley Mortuary, Green Valley, 9:15 a.m.
  • Memorial Day Ceremony at Purple Heart Park, Tucson, 10 a.m.

The 162nd Wing conducts flyovers at Air Force-approved patriotic events, the wing said.

