Crew members, left, stand by as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Pilots with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team perform survey work before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Crew members, left, stand by as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Pilots with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team perform survey work before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
What if I told you Pinterest has over 70 million users who are more than willing to share your brand and products for you? Intrigued? It’s easier than breaking a sweat in the summer. By creating a business page within Pinterest, you get a pin board to post products/inventory and also gain ac…
What if I told you Pinterest has over 70 million users who are more than willing to share your brand and products for you? Intrigued? It’s easier than breaking a sweat in the summer. By creating a business page within Pinterest, you get a pin board to post products/inventory and also gain ac…