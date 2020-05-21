Aircraft, hotshot crew battling wildfire 1 mile from Summerhaven

A hotshot crew is on the ground with an air tanker in the sky after a wildfire broke out on Mount Lemmon on Thursday a mile or so from the mountaintop community of Summerhaven
Personnel from the Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U. S. Forest Service responded to the Busch Fire, so named because it erupted near Busch Spring, just south of Summerhaven.
About two acres had burned as of about 6 p.m. on May 21, authorities said.
A photo submitted to the Star by a reader who took it shortly before 6 p.m. shows smoke rising near a a stand of blackened pine trees destroyed in 2003 during the last major wildfire on the mountain.
Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, said the initial attack involved three fire engines, two helicopters, a hotshot crew and an air tanker to drop fire retardant on the area.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has asked motorists to avoid the area to make room for fire crews and equipment.
The Thing Fire
Another small wildfire was reported east of Tucson on Thursday near a tourist attraction called "The Thing" along Interstate 10.
The blaze, dubbed the Thing Fire, brought I-10 westbound highway traffic to a standstill.
About one-tenth of an acre had burned as of about 4:30 p.m., officials said.
