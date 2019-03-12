Westbound Ajo Way at the Interstate 19 overpass has reopened after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, officials say.
Tucson Police spokesperson Ray Smith said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver apparently involved in the collision fled the scene.
The road reopened shortly after 10 a.m. after being closed for several hours. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.
There is no more information at this time.