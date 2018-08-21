Allegiant Air is launching new nonstop flights from Tucson International Airport to Bellingham, Washington, and Provo, Utah, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The twice-weekly flights start Nov. 15 to Bellingham and Nov. 16 to Provo.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant is offering introductory one-way fares of $69 to Bellingham and $49 to Provo, for tickets purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 22, for travel by Feb. 28.
Regular one-way fares start at $140 to Bellingham and at $92 to Provo.
Known as an "ultra low cost" carrier, Allegiant charges extra for things like seating choice, food and carry-on and checked baggage.
The new Tucson flights will be flown on Airbus A319 and A320 narrow-body jets, seating up to about 160 and 190 passengers, respectively.
Allegiant is the second low-cost airline to announce its arrival at the Tucson airport this month, after Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop service from TIA to Denver International Airport starting in November.
The regular base fare for Frontier's Tucson-Denver flights is $49, though seating choices, baggage and other options cost extra.
New flights and destinations are good news for TIA, which like other medium-sized airports is still trying to recover routes and seating capacity lost in the wake of the Great Recession.
With the addition of the Allegiant and Frontier flights, TIA will offer nonstop service to 22 destinations.