Volunteer efforts by local Allstate owners and staff earned the Bald Beauties Project a $5,000 grant.

Tucson area Allstate agency owners and staff recently helped earn a $5,000 grant for Tucson’s Bald Beauties Project.

The grant came from the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant and was earned by the Allstate owners and staff through their volunteer efforts helping hospitalized children.

The organization will use the funding to provide age-appropriate items for teen comfort kits to support teenage children hospitalized at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

Participating Allstate agency owners and staff include: Michael Brown, Shannon Burke, Beth Hartung, David Mahony, Maria Ventimiglia, Rhiannon Ward and Jemmie Wilson.

Bald Beauties Project is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

