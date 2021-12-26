Alumnus leaves UA $2.3M for pharmacy college endowment

A UA graduate and longtime pharmacist committed $2.3 million before his death to the R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy to create an endowment.

John A. "Andy" Ware, who died March 6 at the age of 77, made the estate gift commitment to establish the John A. and Frances P. Ware Endowment, the University of Arizona announced recently.

The endowment will provide for the college's most pressing needs in the years to come, the UA said.

Ware, who grew up in Southern California, was inspired to become a pharmacist by a family friend who owned a community drugstore. While pursuing a degree at the UA, he was a member of Phi Delta Chi, a professional organization whose core philosophy comprises service, leadership and brotherhood, the UA said in a news release.

Ware's career in pharmacy spanned three decades. He worked in chain stores for 19 years before purchasing a community drugstore in California with his wife, Frances. They ran the business together while raising a family.

After Ware was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, he and his wife sold the pharmacy to buy a commercial greenhouse in Florida. Twenty years later, they sold the business and retired.