Amid pandemic, Tucson educators form grassroots system to support families in need

Sheree García grabs her cloth mask and drives across town. When she gets to her students’ homes, she lowers the back of her truck so they can grab a home-built computer and a goodie bag.

The Wright Elementary School teacher packed up coloring books, crayons, mini workbooks from the dollar store and Smarties candy.

While Tucson’s largest school district, Tucson Unified, has worked to supply portable devices for all of its families in need, Chromebooks for García’s students didn’t arrive until the sixth week of school closures. And García just couldn’t wait that long.

Like teachers across Tucson, García takes it upon herself to use personal connections and her own money to ensure her students have necessities, from computers for remote learning to food in their cupboards.

Amid the coronavirus shutdowns, Tucson educators have created a grassroots support system to supply families in need with essentials.

ALL IN A DAY’S WORK

Starting at 7:15 a.m., García can be found online, tutoring students. She teaches classes over Zoom, helps families deal with computer issues, and checks in to make sure students are fed and have a quiet place to do schoolwork.

Because TUSD limited devices to two per household and because some families were unable to pick up computers when they were distributed, García continues to pick up home-built computers from her tech-savvy friends. She’s also purchased webcams and microphones.

After she’s made arrangements with families, she makes the drive to the midtown neighborhood and the children whom she used to see every day.