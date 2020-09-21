Amphi students, staff don't need to quarantine after all, health department says

The Pima County Health Department notified the Amphitheater School District on Friday that a Copper Creek Elementary employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was not at work during the contagious period.
Therefore, the eight students and four staff members whom the health department had advised last Wednesday to quarantine for 14 days were instead approved to return to the school on Monday, Sept. 21.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.