Amphi students, staff don't need to quarantine after all, health department says

  • Updated

Copper Creek Elementary School, 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail, in Oro Valley. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Health Department notified the Amphitheater School District on Friday that a Copper Creek Elementary employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was not at work during the contagious period.

Therefore, the eight students and four staff members whom the health department had advised last Wednesday to quarantine for 14 days were instead approved to return to the school on Monday, Sept. 21.

