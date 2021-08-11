 Skip to main content
Amphitheater district closes sixth-grade classroom due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Amphitheater School District had to close down a sixth-grade classroom in Harelson Elementary today due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two students in the class tested positive for the virus, in two cases that were not epidemiologically linked, meaning there was no out-of-school contact between the two students.

The class went to remote learning and can return to school Aug. 19, on the recommendation of the Pima County Health Department.

This closure joins a growing number of outbreaks in Tucson schools, which are banned from enforcing mask usage by the state and class sizes are typically too large to social distance.

Since July 20, when some county schools first reopened, there has been 386 cases in schools and 19 outbreaks, which is an increase of 174 cases and five outbreaks in less then a week.

More than 18% of the new cases in Pima County since July 1 are in people 16 and younger.

"While school districts in Arizona are not legally permitted to require masks in schools, the Amphitheater District encourages everyone to wear a mask to protect themselves and others," Principal Jason Weaver wrote in a letter to families.

"Delivering high quality educational opportunities and keeping our children safe remain our top priorities," he said.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

