An injured hawk is recovering after a Tucson man rescued it along Interstate 10

“She was on her feet shivering with her head down,” Hatfield said, so he used an old blanket as a net.

“I threw it over her and grabbed her like a football,” he said. “I did some Steve Irwin stuff.”

Hatfield was a little worried about what might happen if the wild animal he just picked up suddenly decided it didn't want to be there anymore, but the bird sat quietly with its head sticking up out of the blanket throughout ride home.

It spent the night in cloth nest Hatfield built for it on his dining room table. It still seemed a little dazed the next morning, but Hatfield could see the fog in its eyes beginning to lift.

He got the bird to drink some water and left his teenage son to look after it while he reported to his job as the maintenance supervisor at a Tucson apartment complex.

Hatfield returned home Tuesday afternoon to find the hawk still hanging out peacefully in the house, so he loaded the bird into an old wooden Budweiser crate for the drive to the wildlife center.