Analysis: Border debate ignores new data, warps public's view of migration, fentanyl

Since October, customs officers at ports of entry seized about 6,300 pounds of fentanyl, compared to about 800 pounds seized by Border Patrol agents in the desert and at checkpoints.

Drug-trafficking organizations often rely on ports of entry, rather than use desert areas, as the “easiest and fastest way” to move drugs quickly to meet the high level of demand in the United States, said long-time border researcher Gabriella Sanchez.

The vocal Republicans also present the border as a monolith, rather than a 2,000-mile long region where a variety of migration and drug-smuggling patterns unfold in different areas.

In a typical statement in recent months, House Republicans said in a June 14 tweet: “In May, 934 POUNDS of fentanyl was seized at our southern border, this is a 300% INCREASE from May 2020. Biden’s border crisis becomes more deadly with each passing day and Vice President Kamala Harris is still MIA.”

The vast majority of that 934 pounds was seized at ports of entry in California and Arizona, rather than spread out along the length of the border.