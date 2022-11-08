 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson, Buster lead early in Vail school board race

Students and their parents walk to classrooms on the first day of school at Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School, in the Vail Unified School District.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Candidate Jennifer Anderson is leading over five others in the Vail Unified School District governing board race with 28% of votes, according to the first counts released by the Pima County Elections Department.

Edward Buster is in second with 25% while Anastasia Tsatsakis has 16%.

Voters will elect two board members. The other candidates are Leroy Smith, Geraldine Kleber and Jayme Morris.

Anderson and Buster campaigned as a slate. A campaign website for the two says their priorities include valuing parental choice, maintaining respectful relationships and holding traditional values.

Tsatsakis said on her campaign page that her focus would be to preserve citizens’, students’ and parents rights; collaborate closely with the community; and what she calls restoring integrity in the governing board.

Smith has 12% of votes in early results. A website campaigning for him listed his priorities as placing students first, going back to basics with curriculum, promoting critical thinking and preserving parental rights.

Kleber has 10% of the early votes. Her campaign platform focused on addressing the learning gap caused by the pandemic and focusing on issues that unite  the community.

Morris, who has 7%, said her top priority is to address retention of teachers and students. She said she wanted to focus on keeping students safe, while listening to teachers and parents to make sure all voices are represented.

Lara joined the Star in 2021. She previously worked for the Nogales International, where she was named the 2019 Community Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club & 2020 Journalist of the Year for non-dailies by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

