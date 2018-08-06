If you go

The Angel Charity for Children 2018 Big Deal Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament, Casino & Dance Club

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road.

Cost: $150 per person for general admission, which includes $50 in casino chips, one drink ticket, dinner and entertainment; $200 per person for one poker spot in the amateur Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament, two drink tickets, dinner and entertainment; $1,000 Texas Hold ‘Em Sponsorship includes admission for two, dinner for two, two drinks each, two poker spots, five raffle tickets and recognition at the event; $1,000 Casino Sponsorship includes admission for four, four dinners, four drink tickets and $50 each in casino chips, five raffle tickets and recognition at the event.

Festivities include a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament; casino games; dinner; cocktails; dancing to Gigi and the Glow; and a raffle featuring prizes valued at $500 and more. VIP sponsor of the event is Joellen Rannow; high roller sponsors are Jim and Nancy Rodolph.

For tickets or more information, visit www.angelcharity.org/ or call 326-3686.