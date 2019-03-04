Angel Charity for Children has selected 10 local organizations to fund this year.
The organization selected Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services and the Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids as the recipients for its 2019 major fundraising campaign. It will also provide smaller grant funding to eight other organizations.
The major fundraising campaign will fund these two projects:
- Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services will receive $700,000 to renovate its existing building and create a treatment space for children with complex medical conditions as well as serve as a center for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
- Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids will receive $104,840 to expand programming to meet community demand. TRAK will use the funds to hire and train two full-time staff members in equine-assisted learning and growth programs.
In addition, Angel Charity for Children will provide funding for an additional eight agencies for $159,021.
- Abbie School: $25,300 to support autistic students at the school by funding a new “Gifts to Work” program to introduce them to new experiences, highlight special interests and abilities, provide mentors and place them in internships.
- Amphi Foundation: $20,000 to support low income students in the school district by funding the clothing bank, the Shoes to Smiles program, classroom grants and teacher grants.
- Cascade Foundation of Southern Arizona: $15,000 to support children with bleeding disorders by transporting them to and from Camp HONOR, expanding the scholarship program, continuing the tutoring program and funding for research and treatment related to mental health issues among youths with chronic health issues.
- Cooper Center for Environmental Learning: $10,000 to provide low-income students with a unique experience by covering the admission for students to participate in an overnight stay at Camp Cooper.
- Courtney’s Courage: $20,000 to provide pediatric cancer patients with personalized backpacks filled with specific items to help them get through long hours at hospitals.
- Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona: $10,000 to provide equipment upgrades to ensure the safe delivery of diapers for the 500,000-diaper drive campaign supporting low income families.
- GAP Ministries: $39,748 to improve the equipment in the GAP kitchen, which provides warm meals to children through the Feed Our Schools after-school program, and in foster-care settings.
- Lead Guitar: $18,973 to increase access to quality in-school classical guitar education for students in low income schools.
As of 2019, Angel Charity has raised nearly $27 million, funding 108 grants and helping more than 86 local children’s organizations.