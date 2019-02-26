Nearly two dozen cats were removed from a downtown Tucson home by Pima Animal Care Center staff and Tucson police on Tuesday.
The 21 cats, which ranged from two months to two years old, had dehydration and upper respiratory infections but were in good condition, a PACC press release said.
Pima Animal Care is treating some of the cats at their clinic.
After the evaluations, PACC will need adopters and foster families to take care of them. The cats join 93 additional cats and 369 dogs and puppies currently at the shelter.
All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, with proper vaccination, a microchip and free vet visit, PACC said. A $19 licensing does apply to dogs.
The shelter is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.