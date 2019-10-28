What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipients: Kiernan’s Kindness Therapy Group.
Nominated by: Jennifer Lisk.
Why: For the work the group does in the community, spreading kindness and love through dog therapy. Kiernan’s Kindness is a local animal-therapy group. Its mission is to spread love and kindness throughout the community, with the assistance of their animal sidekicks, Lisk wrote in her nomination letter. Group members visit with the elderly, children, people with special needs, military veterans and others. “The members are an incredibly beautiful group of people and deserve to be recognized,” Lisk wrote.
For more information or to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Information at bensbells.org or call 622-1379.