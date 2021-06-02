Ann-Eve Pedersen, former Tucson journalist and education advocate, dies at 55

Ann-Eve Pedersen found the baby woodpecker beneath her neighbor's palm tree and rushed into her Sam Hughes Neighborhood home to tell her husband.

Peter Eckerstom called someone from the Tucson Wildlife Center who said the only way to save the bird was to return it to its nest.

Given that the nest was on top of the 30-foot palm tree, Eckerstrom considered the matter more of an act of God than a situation he and his wife could remedy.

But Pedersen had other plans.

She called a friend who had an extension ladder. She climbed up that ladder and onto her tippy toes to put the bird back in its nest.

"That was Ann-Eve," Eckerstrom said this week, days after Pedersen died on Friday, May 28. She was 55.

"I think she had a powerful sense of right and wrong, a moral core to her," said Bobbie Jo Buel, the former executive editor of the Arizona Daily Star where Pedersen had worked as a reporter and city editor through the 1990s.

Whether it was saving a wayward bird or holding elected officials' feet to the fire when they crossed the line of public trust, Pedersen was a fierce defender of the underdog, her friends and former colleagues recalled.