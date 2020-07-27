Annual drive raising money to provide teachers with school supplies

Those looking to support local teachers as they deal with anxiety about returning to school during a global pandemic can look to Tucson Supplies Teachers.
The annual school supplies drive, which has delivered more than $1 million to help teachers purchase classroom supplies over the past decade, has already registered 2,600 teachers for the 2020-21 Supply Drive. In addition, registration for supplies has been extended to include teachers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Last year we had 2,200 teachers register, and this year, in the first four days of the campaign we had more than 2,500 register. That tells us that teachers are in need of some very different supplies this year,” said Andrew Heinemann, chief executive officer of Tucson Values Teachers, the local nonprofit that spearheads Tucson Supplies Teachers.
Heinemann said personal protective equipment has become a primary focus, even though many teachers anticipate starting the school year virtually.
“The first thing teachers will need when they get back to the classroom are supplies such as masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and wipes to keep themselves, students and other personnel safe,” he said.
Other urgent needs for teachers working from home or providing virtual instruction include electronic equipment such as headsets and microphones.
To facilitate purchase of needed supplies for teachers and their students, Tucson Values Teachers is offering each teacher who registers a $50 electronic gift card to Amazon or a gift certificate to locally owned Jonathan’s Educational Resources.
“We all have to step up to make sure our teachers feel safe and have the supplies they need to provide effective instruction virtually or in-person,” said Heinemann.
