A Tucson organization is stepping up to help military members in need with their annual one-day fair.
The Veterans Resource Fair hosted by Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans, will be held Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.
Veterans in need will be provided clothing, haircuts, legal assistance, housing options and employment support services, an organization news release said. Also, pet services will be offered.
Active-duty military members, national guard and reserve members are all invited to attend. Military service will be verified at the location.
"Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans aims to reach as many of homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless as possible, the news release said. "Connecting them to services that will allow them to get on the path to self-sufficiency."