Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans will host its annual three-day Stand Down outreach for homeless veterans and veterans in need.
The event is Wednesday, March 13, to Friday, March 15, at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.
The Stand Down includes a career fair Wednesday and a resource fair Thursday. Both are open to all veterans, National Guard members and reservists in the area who are in need of services.
Homeless veterans may check in at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a two-night hotel stay at no cost to them as long as there are rooms available. Free meals will be provided.
Services at the event include hot meals, clothing, haircuts, first aid and minor medical treatments, housing options, veterans court and legal assistance, job-training referrals, job searches, résumé writing, vocational rehabilitation, help with disability claims and benefit applications. There will also be pet vaccinations and spay/neuter vouchers for veterans’ pets.
More than 80 service providers will be on hand for the event.
Here are times of some of the events:
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Homeless veterans can begin checking in to stay two nights at the hotel.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Career fair; open to the general public after noon.
Thursday
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Resource fair.
12:30 p.m. — Homeless female veterans can take part in a shopping trip.