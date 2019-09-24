National Weather Service storm coverage map released around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

 National Weather Service

The expected back-to-back storm days has already started in Tucson after nearly a half inch of rain arrived Monday, weather officials say.

Residents should expect thunderstorms to develop and rain showers, with some areas in Southern Arizona receiving heavy rainfall. The storms will also bring winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Motorists should be on the lookout for possible flooding impacts to roads and low lying areas, the National Weather Service said.

Officials say there will likely be storms developing in the area through Thursday.

High: 78

Low: 65

