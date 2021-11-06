Another Tucson section of the Santa Cruz River now flows again

Asked about birds — at least 100 species of which have been documented at the original Heritage site since 2019 — he said, "Until there is stuff to eat in the river, other things like birds won't be that attracted to it, because there's not a lot of insects in the water, not a lot of extra food.

"My guess is, it will take a couple of weeks before things really start to pick up," he said.

Water has already traveled further downriver than he thought it would, said Bogan, adding he's heard secondhand reports it's reached as far north as Julian Wash, just south of 29th Street, and about 1.75 river miles north of the discharge point.

"What we don’t know is how the infiltration dynamic will change" over time, he said. When water first flows over soil, the soil tends to be a little hydrophobic, a little water repellent, because it hasn't had water on it for a long time. That allows water to travel farther, at first.

"But eventually, all the sands and gravel you see here become saturated, so the infiltration rate could increase, so the water wouldn't travel as far," he said.

Still, "Maybe the water here could get all the way to the other one," he said, referring to the original Heritage Project where water dumped into the river at about 25th Street.