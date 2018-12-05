Tucson Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South Sixth Avenue, south of 22nd Street, officials say.
The fire department says the fire is under control, and crews are checking to see if it extended into nearby structures.
Sixth Avenue will be closed due to fire response for the next hour or so, according to a fire department tweet.
There is no information at this time on possible injuries or cause of the fire.
