Appeals court declines to block Arizona law that makes initiative drives more difficult

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block an Arizona law that allows a judge to invalidate otherwise legitimate signatures on initiative petitions if circulators are subpoenaed to defend the petitions but don't show up to court.
The three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals did not dispute arguments that the law could leave petition drives short of the signatures they need. And they said it could have the effect of convincing some people that they do not want to circulate petitions, as their failure to show up could result in penalties.
But the judges said the evidence presented so far doesn't show there would be irreparable injury if the law remains in place, at least while a trial judge considers the merits of a lawsuit seeking to void the statute.
"The affidavits ... support only speculative injury,'' the judges wrote.
They noted something else. The law the challengers seek to void was enacted in 2014. Yet the lawsuit was not filed until last July —after the law was in effect for several elections.
"This delay implies a lack of urgency and irreparable harm,'' the judges wrote.
The ruling does not mean the law is constitutional. But it does mean the statute and the hurdles for initiative circulators will remain for the time being — and will be in place as groups start submitting petitions to put issues on the 2020 ballot.
The decision comes on the heels of another setback for initiative circulators. Last month a federal judge refused their request that they be allowed to get the remaining signatures they need online rather than face-to-face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The law, which passed without significant debate, spells out that paid circulators and those who do not live in Arizona must first register with the Secretary of State's Office or their signatures collected do not count.
But the significant provision deals with the ability of opponents trying to keep a measure off the ballot to subpoena circulators to appear in court to verify their own eligibility as well as how they gathered the signatures.
The law says that if any circulator who is required to register does not show up in court, then all the signatures they gathered can be struck even if they were legally gathered from citizens who want the measure on the ballot.
This is not an academic issue. Foes of a 2018 measure to prohibit anonymous donations to political campaigns successfully used the law to keep it off the ballot by issuing subpoenas for 15 circulators. When none appeared, the judge disqualified the 8,824 signatures they had collected, leaving the petition drive short.
Now attorney Sarah Gonski is arguing that the law "unconstitutionally discourages the people of Arizona ... from exercising their fundamental right to make law without consulting the Legislature.''
The appellate judges said the public interest is served by free and unchilled speech. "But the public also wants guarantees of a fair and fraud-free election,'' they wrote. "And a state indisputably has a compelling interest in preserving the integrity of its election process.''
