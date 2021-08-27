Appeals court: Defense attorneys can challenge state's victim contact law

Hanging in the balance is a statute that says defendants, their lawyers and their investigators can initiative contact with crime victims only through the prosecutor's office. That includes not just the actual victims but also family members.

Prosecutors are required to pass on the requests. But they also can advise those the lawyer wants to interview that they have the legal right to simply say "no.''

The basis is the Victims' Bill of Rights, a 1990 voter-approved constitutional amendment designed to spell out the rights of crime victims and their families. It includes things like the right to be present during all stages of the trial, to be notified of all events, and to refuse to be interviewed.

In filing suit against Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey, the defense attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union called the requirement to funnel requests for contact "an unconstitutional licensing requirement and prior restraint on speech.''

What it also does, according to the lawyers, is make it difficult for them to meet their obligation to provide effective assistance to their clients.