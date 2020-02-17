Arby's in Vail is raising money for high school athlete battling cancer

An Arby’s restaurant on the southeast side is hosting a fundraiser for Empire High School student and basketball player Noah Nieto, who is battling cancer.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Arby’s at 10115 E. Old Vail road will donate 50% of its proceed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to Nieto and has family.
Arby’s will also sell $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 55-inch smart TV and Beats headphones. All raffle-ticket proceeds will go to Nieto.
This is the second fundraiser the restaurant is hosting for Nieto. The restaurant raised about $6,000 for Nieto in November.
Nieto is battling chondroblastic osteosarcoma, a bone malignancy.