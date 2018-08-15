Many areas in Pima County received heavy amounts of rainfall yesterday, with an area northwest of Benson receiving more than two inches, the National Weather Service says.
Tucson wasn't as lucky, but nearly an inch of rain was reported at the Tucson International Airport yesterday.
If you're hoping for even more rain today, thunderstorm chances in the Tucson area are expected to be higher today than they were earlier in the week. Actually, the metropolitan area has already received rain this morning.
And as much as we love rain in Tucson, it's important to remember to stay safe during storms, especially in the event of flash floods or lightning strikes.
On a separate note, temperatures are expected to stay under 100 degrees for the remainder of the work week. Yay!
High: 93
Low: 74
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 78.3
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 71% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.00 in, today 0.02 in
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.9
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 6% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.8
Wind 5 MPH W, 24% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 83.0
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 37% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 86.1
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 39% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 87.8
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 36% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 8
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.2
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 23% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 8
|
2 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 91.1
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 34% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 91.4
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 33% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 90.6
Wind 8 MPH W, 36% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 89.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 24% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.1
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 23% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.7
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 23% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 83.2
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 20% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 6 MPH SW, 18% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 80.9
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 80.6
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.3
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.8
Wind 6 MPH S, 20% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.3
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 8% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 22% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 24% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 75.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 36% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 75.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 36% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 75.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 22% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 4 MPH S, 4% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 79.8
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 3% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 2
|
10 am: Overcast, 82.2
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 4
|
11 am: Overcast, 84.2
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 6
|
12 pm: Overcast, 86.3
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 7
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.7
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 8
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.2
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.7
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 4% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.7
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 5% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.5
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0