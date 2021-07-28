Arivaca group drops lawsuit that sought public access to Border Patrol checkpoint

That means the burden is on the government to prove the road has lost its public forum status, Smith said. That would depend on the answers to a series of questions — questions that the magistrate who initially threw out the case did not allow the challengers to raise and explore.

One of these, Smith said, is whether large portions of the 319-foot enforcement zone are actually being used for checkpoint activities. If not, he suggested, that raises the possibility the Border Patrol has not met its legal obligation to narrow the restricted area to the smallest area necessary.

Smith also said the Border Patrol has declared the public is not entitled into the enforcement zone.

"The record shows that other visitors who were not protesting have been allowed inside,'' the judge noted.

That, in turn, could undermine the government's argument that its exclusion area is being neutrally enforced as required by law and is not only designed to keep out the protesters.

The judge also said the plaintiffs are entitled to information from the Border Patrol about the traffic stops made at the checkpoint, which they would use to compare with what they are able to observe from a distance.