Arizona AG: Mandatory vaccinations for Tucson employees illegal

PHOENIX — A Tucson ordinance requiring city employees to get vaccinated or face suspension is illegal, Attorney General Mark Brnovich concluded Tuesday.

In a letter to city officials, Solicitor General Beau Roysden, writing for Brnovich, said the Aug. 13 vote by the council directly conflicts with a statute approved in June by state lawmakers. It specifically prohibits state and local governments cannot require any person to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Roysden acknowledged that, strictly speaking, that law does not take effect until Sept. 29. And he chided Tucson officials for acting quickly "to exploit the provision of state law delaying implementation of most new statutes until 90 days after the end of the legislative session."

But Brnovich, through Roysden, goes a step farther. The attorney general wants an immediate halt to prevent what he said could be harm to city workers who are forced to roll up their sleeves.

"It is self-evidence that any negative side effects of a vaccine will not be undone merely on the general effective date of legislation," the report states.