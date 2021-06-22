Arizona AG seeks to defend Trump-era rule over green cards that Biden rescinded

At the other end, it says the absolute minimum for even being considered will be in the neighborhood of half that much.

"More specifically, if the alien has an income below that level, it will generally be a heavily weighted negative factor in the totality of the circumstances,'' the measure reads.

In refusing to allow the Trump rule to take effect, the 9th Circuit called it "inconsistent with any reasonable interpretation'' of the law on immigration.

The judges said the law has always been interpreted to mean long-term dependence on government support and not to encompass the temporary need for non-cash benefits. They also said the change failed to consider the effect on public safety, health and nutrition as well as the burden placed on hospitals and the vaccination rates in the general public.

Then there's the fact the Trump rule sought to introduce a lack of English proficiency into the decisions "despite the common American experience of children learning English in the public schools and teaching their elders in our urban immigrant communities.''