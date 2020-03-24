Arizona AG warns older adults coronavirus scams have started

Arizona seniors are being warned by state and federal leaders about coronavirus-related scams, including fake miracle cures and identity theft to commit Medicare fraud.

Thieves have been reported to offer door-to-door sanitization services, shopping services, are making robocalls and writing official-looking phishing emails, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release.

Officials said government impostor scams are on the rise as the unethical try to gain access to the financials of Arizona seniors. Con artists frequently take advantage of headlines and are currently exploiting the anxieties of vulnerable seniors over COVID-19, said authorities.

Medicare officials said in some cases scammers "might tell you they'll send you a coronavirus test, masks, or other items in exchange for your Medicare number or personal information."

Seniors must guard their "Medicare card like a credit card and check your Medicare claims summary forms for errors," authorities said. Officials tell seniors to only give their Medicare number to participating pharmacists, primary and specialty care doctors or people they trust to work with Medicare on their behalf. For information, visit medicare.gov/fraud