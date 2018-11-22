UA researcher awarded $1 million for pilot study

University of Arizona Professor Roberta Diaz Brinton was awarded $1 million for a pilot study aimed to possibly rejuvenate brain cells for people with early stage Alzheimer's disease.

Brinton is a leading neuroscientist in the field of Alzheimer's disease, the aging female brain and regenerative therapeutics, states a news release.

She will receive the funding over two years from the Alzheimer's Association.

Brinton is inaugural director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science at UA Health Sciences and a member of the UA BIO5 Institute.

She will conduct a clinical trial pilot study that will test whether allopregnanolone — a brain hormone — can restore brain cells and function in people with Alzheimer's, officials said.