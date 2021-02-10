Arizona bills: Allow more guns in gov't buildings, block local enforcement of US gun laws

"That's really a decision on the part of the facility,'' said Rep. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West. "And they would be economically ahead by abiding by the law, for the amount of citizens that do attend these facilities, to allow them and put the trust back into people.''

Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, had a simpler explanation of his support.

"No one's going to protect me better than I can protect myself,'' he said.

"False narrative," opponent says

But Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said the legislation is built on a false narrative.

"This idea that there's a good guy with a gun that's going to be able to do something is totally not borne out by facts,'' she said.

Butler cited a shooting incident at a Walmart. "So many people pulled out guns that law enforcement wasn't sure who the shooter was,'' she said.

"They didn't know who they should be following out of the building,'' Butler continued. "And it slowed down law enforcement ability to respond.''