Officers at the Lukeville crossing discovered nearly $25,000 worth of fentanyl hidden inside packages of tortilla chips and a container of shredded beef.
On Sunday, Customs and Border Protection officers sent a 27-year-old Mexican national to secondary inspection of his Jeep SUV after he tried to cross into Arizona, according to a news release from CBP.
A CBP dog alerted to an odor in the Jeep and officers discovered 2½ pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the chip packages and beef container.
Officers arrested the man and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs and the vehicle were seized.