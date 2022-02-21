Arizona Border Patrol agent 'involved' in death of migrant

A migrant has died after an encounter with a Border Patrol agent in a rugged mountain area about 30 miles north of Douglas, officials say.

Few details have been released.

The deadly encounter occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near Skeleton Canyon, in the Peloncillo Mountains near the state line with New Mexico.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that it went to the area to answer a call about a seriously injured migrant.

A Sheriff's Department news release initially said the migrant had been 'fatally wounded' by the agent, but it was replaced with a news release saying the death 'involved' an agent. The Border Patrol has yet to provide any details.

A Border Patrol medic treated the wounded migrant, but the man died at the scene, the Sheriff's Department release continues.

A group of other migrants detained there were taken to a Border Patrol station.

Due to the rugged terrain and remoteness of the area, the dead man's body was not removed from the area until Monday. An autopsy is expected.

Several agencies are involved in investigating the incident, including the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Sheriff's Department.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.