Arizona Bowl cancellation leaves local officials frustrated; 2022 game already on their minds

“We’re all football fans at heart,” Adair said. “We greeted these kids on Sunday when they arrived. We could see how excited they were for our bowl game. Even though we weren’t ultimately able to provide that experience, we absolutely wanted them to have that at the Sun Bowl if we couldn’t find a team.”

A lot to 'unwind'

The Arizona Bowl will fall short of its charitable goals this year, but the community won’t come away empty-handed. Adair has about 20 boxes of merchandise featuring Boise State and Central Michigan in her office. The plan is to donate it to local charities that support the homeless.

Figuring out how to do that is one of the many issues Adair and her staff need to “unwind” in the coming days, she said. Those tasks include “canceling as much as we can cancel,” trying to get refunds from vendors, and reaching out to sponsors to “let them know what’s happened and ask for their continued support.”