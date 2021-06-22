Arizona budget and tax-cut plan in limbo as Democrats walk out

PHOENIX — Efforts to enact a new $12.8 billion state budget and tax cuts sputtered Tuesday as House Democrats refused to come to the floor, leaving the Republican-controlled chamber short of a quorum.
The maneuver came on the heels of Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, saying he had finally lined up all 31 House Republicans to support the modified plan.
Only thing is, four GOP lawmakers are absent. And while House rules allow them to vote remotely, Toma said the Arizona Constitution mandates that there be 31 people physically in the building to get a quorum in the 60-member chamber.
House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, is not suggesting that Democrats have the votes to block the plan.
But he said Republicans presented new amendments just 90 minutes before the session. Bolding said that didn't give Democrats enough time to fully research what the majority was trying to push through at the last minute — and without sufficient public oversight, he added.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, claimed the Democrats' maneuver puts state government operations at risk.
While the new budget year doesn't start until July 1, the current payroll period ends this week for checks that would be produced next week. He claimed that if there's no budget in place by the end of this week, that could mean state employees won't be paid for what they do next week.
That would lead to ripple effects as government would have to be shut down, Bowers said.
"So if you're planning on a July 4th weekend at a state park of your choice, that won't be available,'' he said.
Also gone, said Bowers, would be funding for schools that open in July, revenues for cities and counties, and the ability of people to visit inmates in state prisons.
C.J. Karamargin, press aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, brushed aside the question of what plans, finances and legal options — if any — the state's chief executive has to deal with such a contingency.
"We're confident there will be a budget,'' he said. "We're not going to engage in hypotheticals and what-ifs.''
Complicating matters is that even if the House approves the plan, there may not be the votes in the Senate.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said Tuesday it is "up in the air'' whether she will support the spending and tax-cut plan. And with no Senate Democrats willing to vote for the plan, Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, needs her vote.
Townsend wants Ducey to rescind his executive order giving him emergency powers during the pandemic.
She also is balking at providing tax relief for the most wealthy to counter voter-approved Proposition 208, which imposes a 3.5% surcharge on earnings over $500,000 a year for married couples.