Arizona budget and tax-cut plan in limbo as Democrats walk out

That would lead to ripple effects as government would have to be shut down, Bowers said.

"So if you're planning on a July 4th weekend at a state park of your choice, that won't be available,'' he said.

Also gone, said Bowers, would be funding for schools that open in July, revenues for cities and counties, and the ability of people to visit inmates in state prisons.

C.J. Karamargin, press aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, brushed aside the question of what plans, finances and legal options — if any — the state's chief executive has to deal with such a contingency.

"We're confident there will be a budget,'' he said. "We're not going to engage in hypotheticals and what-ifs.''

Complicating matters is that even if the House approves the plan, there may not be the votes in the Senate.

Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said Tuesday it is "up in the air'' whether she will support the spending and tax-cut plan. And with no Senate Democrats willing to vote for the plan, Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, needs her vote.

Townsend wants Ducey to rescind his executive order giving him emergency powers during the pandemic.

She also is balking at providing tax relief for the most wealthy to counter voter-approved Proposition 208, which imposes a 3.5% surcharge on earnings over $500,000 a year for married couples.