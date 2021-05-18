Arizona budget plan would massively cut tax collections, create flat income tax rate

But the biggest debate could be around the underlying concept of giving the biggest percentage breaks to those who make the most.

Proponents of the plan are hoping to blunt that by trying to ensure not only that no one pays more, but that some at the very bottom pay nothing at all.

Existing deductions and exemptions from taxable income are based on the number of people in the household. There are also deductions for qualifying parents and grandparents.

Add to that the fact that even people who do not itemize on their state tax returns get a standard deduction of up to $24,400 for a married couple filing jointly. That already means most people at the bottom of the income scale have no taxable income against which to compute the tax rate.

The plan includes an additional deduction for dependents.

Compromise sought

What could derail all of that is not Democrats' opposition, but the fact that Republicans hold only a one-vote edge in both chambers.