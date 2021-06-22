Arizona budget/tax-cut plan in limbo as Democrats walk out due to last-minute changes

Bowers said if there’s no budget in place by the end of this week, that could mean state employees won’t be paid for what they do next week. That would lead to ripple effects as government would have to be shut down, he said.

“So if you’re planning on a July 4th weekend at a state park of your choice, that won’t be available,’’ he said.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey dismissed questions of what happens if the budget stalls, saying he is confident that it will pass — eventually. He was a bit more guarded when pushed on the question of having a contingency plan to ensure that basic state services, like prisons and public safety, continue after July 1 if there is not an approved budget.

“We do have a backup plan,’’ Ducey said. “You present that plan when you need a backup. Right now it’s full speed ahead.’’

Even if the House approves the budget, there may not be the votes in the Senate.

Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said Tuesday it is “up in the air’’ whether she will support the spending and tax-cut plan. And with no Senate Democrats willing to vote for the plan, Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, needs her vote.