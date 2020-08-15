Arizona bug experts: That giant wasp doesn't want to murder you

“I don’t know how they find me, but they do,” he said.

All of the cell phone pictures sent to him so far have been of cicada killers, which Schmidt said are sleeker and “a little more pointy” than the “stocky, sausage-like” giants from Asia.

The murder hornet gets its nickname from its brutal raids on bee hives. The much-larger insects can destroy whole colonies in a matter of hours, crushing or decapitating their victims as part of something entomologists call a “slaughter phase.”

In China and Japan, the hornets are also known for aggressive group attacks on people that can be fatal in rare cases, even among those who aren’t allergic to their venom.

The insects made their North American debut last year with a handful of sightings in northwestern Washington state and across the border in British Columbia. Agriculture authorities in both countries are now trying to hunt them down and destroy them before they can get a foothold in the region and do real damage to the beekeeping businesses.

Research puts pain on a whole new scale

Like Hall, Schmidt thinks there’s almost no chance that the Asian giant hornet will show up in Southern Arizona.