Arizona Builders Alliance is accepting applications from charities whose facilities need repairs, renovations

The Arizona Builders Alliance is accepting submissions from Tucson charities in need of facility renovations.
The alliance will select a nonprofit to receive those repairs during its 2020 Volunteer Day event in early December.
In 2019, the alliance made renovations to St. Luke’s Home as part of its Volunteer Day event. More than 220 volunteers donated about $200,000 worth of material and labor to repair and upgrade St. Luke’s Home facilities.
To be considered, the charity must be a 501(c)(3) organization, be located in the Tucson area, own its own building and preferably provide services to underprivileged children, families in need or the elderly. Private and public schools are not eligible.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 7.
Contact Tim Bee, director for Southern Arizona, at tbee@azbuilders.org; or office manager Debbie Carlson at dcarlson@azbuilders.org; or call 881-7930 with questions and for more information.