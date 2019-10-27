Monarch tips, workshop

The Southwest Monarch Study offers tips on its website for turning your backyard into an attractive way station for monarch butterflies. The address is https://swmonarchs.org/waystations.php and includes detailed lists of native and nonnative plants.

The group will host an informational workshop on monarch butterflies from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library downtown. Seating is limited to 35 people, so participants are asked to register by email at info@swmonarchs.org.