Customs officers working at Arizona's Port of Lukeville seized more than $1.3 million worth of cocaine from a Chevrolet pickup on Wednesday.
Officers referred a 44-year-old Mexican man for a secondary inspection of his pickup after he applied to enter the U.S., an agency news release said.
A narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor coming from the doors and officers discovered 55 pounds of cocaine hidden behind the panels.
The drugs and pickup were seized. The man was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.