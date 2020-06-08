Arizona Complete Health donates $7,000 in gift cards to Pascua Yaqui community

Julia Chavez from Arizona Complete Health presents Anselmo Frias, the Pascua Yaqui’s food pantry assistant, the gift cards to be distributed to families in need.
Arizona Complete Health
Arizona Complete Health donated $7,000 in gift cards to the Pascua Yaqui tribal community.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
The $35 Walmart gift cards will be distributed to community members in need, as determined by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s Social Services Department, through the Tu’l Bwa’ame (Good Food) Pantry.
“Like many tribal communities across Arizona and the country, the Pascua Yaqui community has been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” said Izetta Morris, executive director of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization.
“This generous gift will be distributed throughout the community to assist people that are struggling during this time of crisis, filling the gaps in household needs – such as toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers and formula.”
For more information regarding Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization, visit
www.yaquicharity.org
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire glows as it burns into Pima Canyon in the western reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains above Tucson, Ariz., just after sunset June 8, 2020. During its third day, the lightning sparked wildfire chewed a wind driven path east and higher into the range.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Bighorn Fire burning into Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. The lighting-caused Bighorn Fire, as of Monday June 8, has spread to over 2,300 acres and is 10% contained, according to Oro Valley Police department via Twitter.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A biker rides down N. Christie Dr. while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Saguaro cactus stands in front of the Santa Catalina Mountains while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A long nighttime exposure of fire burning in Pusch Ridge accentuates the flames of the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
At the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) from Mesa Gateway Airport throttles out of a long drop of fire retardant along the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter with water bucket trailing behind speeds back to the dip tank during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Smoke envelops a granite spire during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A large air tanker drops fire retardant on the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air attack helicopter hovers next to a granite face atop Pusch Ridge that was painted with pink fire retardant during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A lead plane, lower left, guides a heavy air tanker during a retardant drop at the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A heavy air tanker drops retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A heavy-lift Chinook helicopter takes off from the Bighorn Fire heli-base on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
People watch the aerial ballet of helicopters and air tankers on the Bighorn Fire from the safety of Oro Valley Marketplace on June 7, 2020. The Bighorn Fire is burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter trailing a water bucket flies past canyons choked with smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook helicopter flies along the past granite formations during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant to the south of a church on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Fire breaches the containment line about La Reserve during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Seen from Rancho Vistas.
Nate Wiley
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Two Chinook heavy lift helicopters pass each other on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Nate Wiley
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire
A huge DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) pulls up after dropping a load of fire retardant in a neighborhood just south of Catalina State Park during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops thousands of gallons of retardant at the base of the Bighorn Fire burning above La Reseve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A heavy-lift helicopter drops water on the line of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020, as seen from Oracle Road and Linda Vista at dusk.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire shrouds granite formations of Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A helicopter passes by the smoke of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Flames fanned by canyon winds emerge from the smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Huey helicopter passes along a ridge on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke shrouds granite formations the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning about La Reserve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A heavy lift helicopter passes through the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
Bighorn Fire
A Sikorsky heavy-lift helicopter finishes a drop at dusk on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker paints the southwest corner of a fire line with retardant during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker pulls out of the drop zone after dumping thousands of gallons of fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A lead plane trails smoke for the larger air tankers to follow on their run across the canyons below Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker drops fire retardant to create a fire line behind homes (bottom center) in Or Valley during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire near Oro Valley
A fire is burning in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley on Saturday. The fire was started by lightning for storms that moved through Friday night. Ground crews and helicopters are fighting the blaze, which is not spreading rapidly.
Courtesy of the Coronado National Forest
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Fire backs down a catchment during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.