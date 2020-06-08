Arizona Complete Health donates $7,000 in gift cards to Pascua Yaqui community

Arizona Complete Health donated $7,000 in gift cards to the Pascua Yaqui tribal community.

The $35 Walmart gift cards will be distributed to community members in need, as determined by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s Social Services Department, through the Tu’l Bwa’ame (Good Food) Pantry.

“Like many tribal communities across Arizona and the country, the Pascua Yaqui community has been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” said Izetta Morris, executive director of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization.

“This generous gift will be distributed throughout the community to assist people that are struggling during this time of crisis, filling the gaps in household needs – such as toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers and formula.”

For more information regarding Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization, visit www.yaquicharity.org